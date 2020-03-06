SAN ANTONIO – The 2010 Neches Lady Tigers state champion basketball team will be honored Saturday during the 8:30 a.m. game at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
The University Interscholastic League (UIL) is honoring the 10th anniversary of the 2010 tournament champions.
The top of the last decade began with the first of three straight championship runs for the Lady Tigers. In 2010, they won their third basketball state title in program history following a 61-32 performance against the McLean Lady Tigers (29-5).
Tournament MVP Roddricka Patton led Neches in scoring with 15 points, while Kelcie Kinder notched a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Raven McFarland rounded the trio out with 10 points.
“They were a special group,” head coach Andy Snider said. “A unique team. It's one of those once-in-a-lifetime type teams coaches dream about.”
Dianna Patton was also named to the All-Tournament team following her championship game performance. Patton finished with seven points, seven assists, four steals and 10 rebounds.
Neches began their tournament run with a bye in the Bi-District round.
That one-round layoff didn't do much to affect their as they bypassed Savoy 59-36 in the Area Round. They then met up with Satillo in the Regional-Quarterfinals, who had just defeated the Slocum Lady Mustangs 45-25 the round prior.
Still, the Lady Tigers blew past them, 51-35, in their quest to return to the state championship.
Their biggest performance of the tournament came against Midway where they demolished them 72-19.
The Lady Tigers didn't see much resistance from Turkey Valley in the semifinals as they dismissed them, 60-39, and returned to high school basketball's biggest stage at Frank Erwin Center in Austin.
“It gives you goosebumps,” Snider said about the magnitude of the game. “Once the game starts everything is inside the black lines and you don't recognize all the other attributes that go along with it. It was business as usual.”
What was also astonishing to coach Snider was the number of records his team still holds from that period.
“I didn't realize how dominate the team was,” Snider said. “It took me until just the other day when I was getting the information from the archives. It's astounding how they dominated. That group was special.”
From 2008-2012, Neches set 48 different UIL records. During the 2010 championship run, Dianna Patton set a record for most assists in a game with eight. The Lady Tigers had a record-setting six blocks and shot a historic 89 percent from the free-throw line.
They also hold the record for most points scored and most steals in-game with 17 – Roddricka Patton had eight of those.
“She was the one that stood out,” Snider said. “But she didn't want to stand out. She just wanted the team to be good.”
It was an ora around that group of girls. During coach Snider's first year in 2008-09, he took on a nucleus of freshmen girls who told him their main goal was to go to the state tournament.
They nearly completed their goal as they fell 44-34 in the state championship game to Roby. From there, a three-peat, as they structured one of the great runs in UIL's history.
“It's hard to keep consistency,” Snider said. “They made the game fun to coach. It's a group process and it takes hard work. Everybody on the team had a role. And everybody was successful in that role.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.