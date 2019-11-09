Coldspring-Oakhurst d. Westwood
COLDSPRING – The Westwood Panthers dropped their season finale on the road, 61-14, to the Coldspring-Oakhurst Trojans. Though the Panthers were mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, the district showdown had playoff implications for a couple of teams in the district. With a Westwood win, the Elkhart Elks would have clinched the final spot in playoffs. Instead, the Trojans season will continue into playoffs next week. The game mostly got out of hand for the Panthers in the second quarter. Down 7-0 entering the second quarter, Westwood was outscored 34-14 before half as the Trojans carried a comfortable 41-14 lead into the half. The hole appeared way too dip for the Westwood offense as they were closed out in the second half.
Frankston d. Alba-Golden
FRANKSTON – The Frankston Indians needed help from a few district teams Friday night to get into the playoffs. The Indians upheld their end following their 38-0 victory over Alba-Golden but needed both Quitman and Troup to take down their division rivals tonight. Unfortunately, Quitman was blown out 61-0 against Winona. However, not being able to control their destiny didn't prevent Frankston from dominating the visiting Panthers. Frankston carried a commanding 20-0 lead at the end of the first quarter behind a pair of passing touchdowns from Brink Bizzell, along with a rushing score. Bizzell found touchdown number three with eight minutes left until half after the Frankston defense forced a punt. A turnover on downs from Alba-Golden on their ensuing possession set up Bizzell to deliver his fourth passing touchdown on the night. The Indians' defense continued to play strong throughout the game, while the Frankston offense capped off the night with a late fourth-quarter rushing score.
Cayuga d. Cross Roads
CAYUGA – The Cayuga Wildcats handled business at home with a 34-14 victory over the winless Cross Roads Bobcats. The playoff scenario was simple for the Wildcats Friday night – win and they're in. The win sets Cayuga up with a matchup against the Alto Yellowjackets next week.
