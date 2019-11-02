Crockett d. Westwood
WESTWOOD – The Westwood Panthers dropped their final home district game 56-16 to the Crockett Bulldogs Friday night. What was a competitive bout through the first quarter quickly turned against the Panthers in the final three quarters. After trailing 7-6 through the opening quarter, the Bulldgos outscored the Panthers 21-3 in the second quarter. The momentum continued to play in favor of the road team as Westwood was only able to generate a single scoring drive in the second half. With Elkhart's loss tonight, the Panthers playoff hopes to reside in their season finale match against Coldspting-Oakhurst next week.
Oakwood d. Apple Springs
APPLE SPRINGS – The Oakwood Panthers continue to roll through district with a 32-13 victory over Apple Springs Friday. The Panther's three-game slid seems far behind them as they pick up their second consecutive win. A battle of the undefeateds will take place next week at Oakwood when they host Trinidad.
Leon d. Cayuga
CAYUGA – The Cayuga Wildcats are still in play for the final playoff seed in their district after follwing to Leon 32-28 on the road. The Wildcats enjoyed a 22-6 lead over Leon in the first minutes of the third quarter. Cayuga was unable to hold onto that lead and fell victime to a second half surge from the Cougars.
Harmony d. Frankston
FRANKSTON – The Frankston Indians lost a shooutout to the undefeated Harmony Eagles Friday night, 54-42. The Eagles formed a 12-point advantage at the end of the first quarter after back-to-back punts from the Indians. The Indians attempted to forge a comeback behind offensiev weapons Brink Bizzell and K.J. Hawkins. Their offense reeled off three second-quarter rushing touchdowns. However, Harmony continued to have a response for Frankston's second-quarter explosion. The Eagles ripped off 34 points to carry a 46-21 lead into halftime. Frankston would continue to find success on the ground as they scored another three rushing touchdowns in the second half, while limiting Harmony to just eight points. Unfortunately, their first-half hole was utimately too big to overcome. The Indians play Alba-Golden next week with a possible playoff scenario still open to them.
