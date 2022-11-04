OAKWOOD – The Oakwood Panthers finished their season with a district championship under first-year Oakwood coach J.J. Johnson.
Zack Nickerson has been a driving force behind Oakwood’s undefeated district championship run and his talent was on display once again as he rushed for six touchdowns in their 80-32 win over the Fannidel Falcons.
Nickerson, who already has impeccable stats, now sits with 2,425 yards and 56 rushing touchdowns on the year. Behind him is Ryder Perry, who rushed for 95 yards and a touchdown. Pery now has 515 yards rushing with eight touchdowns. He also has 77 yards receiving and a touchdown.
Micah Reed was their leading receiver Thursday with four receptions for 96 yards and two touchdowns. Perry also got it done for the pocked going 5-of-8 for 166 yards and three touchdowns. Perry leads them in passing on the years with 432 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Reed leads them in receiving with 217 yards and seven touchdowns.
Though not confirmed, Oakwood’s most likely first-round matchup will be the Bynum Bulldogs.
