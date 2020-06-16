Oakwood ISD announced Tuesday they have named former Amarillo assistant coach Danielle Anderson as their new head volleyball coach.
Anderson is a former graduate of Cayuga High School and was an All-State volleyball player before transitioning to the collegiate level at West Texas A&M.
“I am excited about the opportunity to come to Oakwood and really get the program going. We need to get as many girls out playing as we can.” Anderson said. “The opportunity to come and build something with these young ladies is what I am really looking forward to.”
Anderson enjoyed a standout career while at Cayuga High School where she played in the middle and swung from the outside for the Wildcats.
She was a 1st Team District 14-1A selection as a senior while being named the league’s District MVP and a four-time All-State honoree.
She was named the East Texas Newcomer of the Year as a freshman, Anderson also excelled in the classroom as a member of the National Honor Society while ranking in the top-10 in her class. Anderson played club ball for the Waco Juniors.
Oakwood Superintendent Russell Holden said this of Anderson, “I have known Danielle Anderson for a long time, and I know her character and what she brings to the table in terms of her volleyball experience and knowledge. Oakwood is very fortunate to bring in a coach of the caliper of Coach Anderson. I know she will do a great job with building our girls program.”
Oakwood missed out on the playoffs in 2019, but look to return their program to the postseason under Anderson this year.
