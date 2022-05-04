OAKWOOD – Oakwood ISD announced Tuesday the hiring of J.J. Johnson as their new Athletic Director and head football coach.
“I am excited about the opportunity to come to Oakwood ISD and be your Athletic Director,” Johnson said. “Oakwood is another community that supports its kids and is on the forefront of some really great things. I look forward to working with everyone in striving to become the best.”
From information provided by Oakwood ISD and Johnson, he is the first African American athletic director in school history. A historic milestone for Johnson as he tackles his first athletic director job.
Johnson has spent the past few years as the head basketball coach of the Palestine Wildcats. He collected his 300th win this past season en route to another playoff appearance with Palestine.
Johnson has spent the previous two decades guiding various Anderson County programs to postseason success. He was spent a few years with Grapeland as a member of their basketball and softball staff.
While with Grapeland, he helped guide them to a couple Regional Quarterfinals runs. In softball, he was an assistant coach on their 2011 state tournament team that finished with 26 wins on the season.
He then headed to Cayuga before spending the previous eight year as the head basketball coach at Palestine.
“Coach Johnson is a highly respected coach in our area, who has coached all of the sports, both on the boys and the girls side, and brings a tremendous amount of knowledge and experience with him,” Superintendent Russell Holden said. Johnson is expected to start in July. Oakwood competes in District 9 - 1A and opens the season at Fruitvale on August 26.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.