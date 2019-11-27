OAKWOOD –For the second straight year, the Oakwood Panthers football team is set to collide with tradition-filled Richland Springs tonight in the Conference 1A-Division II quarterfinals.
Ever since Oakwood began its six-man football program a little over a decade ago, Richland Springs has remained a game of interest for them. From their numerous championships, which are the most for any six-man football program in the state of Texas, to their team quality, the Coyotes always give the Panthers a chance to gauge where they are.
Last year, the Panthers held on to a tight 66-56 victory to send them to the next round.
“We had the defensive stops tonight,” Tritz said following their 2018 victory. “Our offense put us in position to win the ballgame but we had to have that defensive stop right there at the end. Ours boys were tired — we had guys cramping up on the sideline — but we kept digging. That last defensive stop on fourth down won us the game. Our boys dug deep and proved that we are the best team in this region."
This year, the Panthers enter Friday's matchup as 14-point underdogs against sixmania's number four ranked DII team.
One Oakwood player, in particular, has a chip on his shoulder.
“I'm use to being the underdog,” Key'Undre Davis said via Twitter. “I bet Richland Springs remember us and every practice they prepare for us. What are they going to do about Jeremiah Sergeant. Freshman heavyweight number seven and Coop stay ready.”
Jeremiah Sargent has been a force for the Panthers all season. During the regular season, he compiled 139 carries, 1333 yards and 19 rushing touchdowns; 13 receptions, 256 yards and seven receiving touchdowns. He was also 52-of-83 passing for 701 yards and 14 passing touchdowns. On defense he shined with 84 tackles, 9 interceptions and 5 defensiev touchdowns.
Cooper Edgemon also added 69 tackles, while Isaiah Jacobs contributed 63 tackles.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m., Friday, at Tiger Stadium in Hico, TX.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.