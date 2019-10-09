Palestine d. Mexia
MEXIA – The Palestine Ladycats (12-19, 1-2) came into Tuesday night rejuvanted fresh off a bye and it showed in their four set victory over Mexia – 25-21, 25-19, 22-25, 25-18. Shayla Arthur returned to form with an 18-kill performance. Ke'ondra White had six kills, while Ka'zem Wood and Janaa Johnson both put home five. Arthur and Wood both showed their presence at the net with three blocks a piece. Wood also had a game-high 22 assists on the night. Katie Litynesky dropped in another 10. Raina Hanzik had a team-high 16 digs, while Arhtur stretched her stat line with 11. White also posted eight. The Ladycats will have a home matchup against Rusk Friday. Varsity will start things off at 4:30 p.m. with junior varsity to follow.
Westwood d. Buffalo
BUFFALO – The Westwood Lady Panthers secured their third straight victory with a sweep of Buffalo Tuesday – 25-16, 25-14, 25-19. The Lady Panthers will host the second edition of the Westwood-Crockett saga Friday. The Lady Panthers swept the Lady Bulldogs in their first meetup in September. Varsity will open the matchup first at 4:30 p.m. with junior varsity to follow.
Elkhart d. Frankston
FRANKSTON – The Elkhart Lady Elks (18-15, 4-3) dismissed the Frankston Lady Indians in four sets on Tuesday in their fourth installement of the season – 25-22, 22-25, 25-15, 25-16. With their Tuesday win, the Lady Elks swept the season series against the Lady Indians, 4-0. Elkhart will look to avoid getting swept in their season series against Groesbeck Friday, who is currently up 2-0 in the series. The Lady Elks will host their Friday matchup. Varsity is scheduled to hit the court at 4:30 p.m. with junior varsity to follow. Frankston will host Buffalo Friday with their varsity teams set to meet at 4:40 p.m.
Neches d. Grapeland
NECHES – The Neches Lady Tigers (32-4, 8-0) continue their undefeated journey through district following their sweep of Grapeland Tuesday – 25-18, 25-20, 25-16. The Lady Tigers will travel to Trinidad Friday for their second district outing against Trinidad. For Grapeland, they will have an early rise Saturday with a 10 a.m. battle against Cayuga.
Editor's note: Cayuga stats were not reported.
