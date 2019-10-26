Diboll 55, Westwood 0
DIBOLL – A 35-0 first-quarter hole was the crux of the Westwood Panthers' (2-6, 1-3) 55-0 road loss against the Diboll Lumberjacks Friday night. An opening possession fumble resulted resulted in a early touchdown for the Lumberjacks and it seemed the Panthers weren't able to recover from there. The early turnover was a sign of things to come as the Lumberjacks had 28 points off four Westwood turnovers in the opening quarter. The downpour continued for the Panthers as two additional scoring drives in the second quarter saw Diboll carry a 49-0 lead into halftime. One final third-quarter touchdown was enough to place a strong capper on this district game. The Panthers will return home next week for a showdown against the Crockett Bulldogs
Crockett 28, Elkhart 6
CROCKETT – The Elkhart Elks (5-4, 2-3) fell 28-6 on the road to the Crockett Bulldogs Friday night. After jumping out to a 6-0 lead early in the first quarter, the Elks were shutout in the last three quarters. 28 unanswered points from the Bulldogs keeps them locked in as the number three seed in the district. Depsite the loss, Elkhart still holds on to the final playoff spot heading into their final district game against Coldspring-Oakhurt next Friday.
TWCA 34, Grapeland 7
WOODLANDS – The Woodlands Chrstian Academy, TAPPS-III number-one ranked team, defeated the Grapeland Sandies 34-7 Friday night. The Sandies played this matchup as a substitue for a pre-scheduled forfeitted match against another opponents. The loss Friday night had no bearing on their playoff chances nor their district placing. The Sandies will enjoy a bye next week.
Cayuga 20, Kerens 7
CAYUGA – The Cayuga Wildcats stopped their two-game district slide and secured their first district win Friday against Kerens, 20-7. A defensive match showed which team could outlast the other as neither team found the endzone in the second-half of play. Record wise, Cayuga sits tied with Kerens for the final playoff spot with a head-to-head advantage secured. The Wildcats will battle the district's third-ranked team in Leon next week.
Oakwood 48, Chester 0
CHESTER – The Oakwood Panthers opened district with a blowout win over Chester Friday night, 48-0. The win stopped a three-game slide heading into district as the team got back to their dominate offensive ways. Oakwood will return home next week for another district battle against Apple Springs.
