FAIRFIELD – The Palestine 10U All-Stars were crowned district champions after defeating Athens Saturday in Fairfield.
The 10U Wildcats swept the Hornets in a three-game series 5-4 and 13-5 during the Dixie League district championship. After winning the opener in an exciting 5-4 game, the boy's bats came alive as they left no doubt in the second game, cruising to a 13-5 victory behind the excellent pitching of Zeke Fletcher.
The All-Stars, which includes all but two of the Elkhart Baseball Club team, collected a nice ring for their efforts. Their next stop is in Corsicana in two weeks for the regional tournament.
The 10u All-Stars were comprised of the following: Aiven Salina, Jayden Traylor, Aiden Hightower, Rhett Lohmeyer, Roman (Axl) Wolfe, Levi Phillips, Buck Bedre, Jax Jones, Kyng Holloway, Cooper Williams, Ezekiel (Zeke) Fletcher and Ivan Estrada.
The team was led by head coach James Johnson and assistant coaches Dylan Hightower and Jody Fletcher.
