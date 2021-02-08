PALESITNE – The Palestine Athletics department will host a recruiting 101 event 6 p.m., today, inside the Palestine High School auditorium.
All athletes, sports, schools and districts are welcome to attend the free event. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the recruiting process, eligibility requirements, importance of grades and how to earn a scholarship.
The event will be followed by a Q&A session with coaches.
