PALESTINE — For the second consecutive season the Palestine Wildcats are slated in the fourth seed in District 9-4A Division I according to Dave Campbell’s pre-season rankings.
The Wildcats are a year removed from back-to-back playoff appearances under head coach Lance Angel. His first year — 2019 — they were predicted to finish fifth in a district where they ultimately finished as the district runner-up.
That was followed by their deepest playoff run since 2004 where they secured their bi-district championship against Life Waxahachie and an area title over Huffman-Hargrave before falling in the regional round to Midlothian Heritage.
Dave Campbell still sees Lindale and Kilgore as the top contenders coming from this district with Tyler Chapel Hill placing third behind them, although Palestine defeated Chapel Hill — on their home field — 56-28.
Of the four District 9-4A playoff teams, Palestine has the fewest number of returners (19). Chapel Hill leads with 35, Lindale has 21 and Kilgore has 20.
In the annual bEAST Texas Poll — a rankings list put together by various East Texas sports writers — the Wildcats saw three of their district opponents put inside the top 15.
Lindale was voted the fifth best team in 6A/5A/4A, while Kilgore ranked eighth and Tyler Chapel Hill sat 11th.
Palestine received three votes but fell outside the top 15.
While the Wildcats are known as a predominately run-heavy team, the key guys for them are the offensive line and running back group.
Their offensive line is led by Jarrett Henry, Kaleb Hagans and Mason Mitchell — who all enter their third-year as varsity starters,
Herny, who stands at 6-4, 300 pounds at center, was selected to the Texas Sports Writers Association All-State team and was also a first-team all-district selection last year.
Taj’Shawn Wilson was District Newcomer of the Year his sophomore season, while Shedrick Dudley helped carry the running back load last season.
Palestine will travel to play Kilgore In their district opener followed by match ups against Mabank, Chapel Hill, Henderson and Athens before hosting Lindale Oct. 29 in their district finale.
Lindale quarterback Sam Peterson, who threw for 2,500 yards and 25 touchdowns last season — was voted as Dave Campbell’s preseason MVP.
Kilgore defensive lineman Alex Chavez, who recorded 56 tackles and three sacks last season, was voted as the preseason defensive MVP.
