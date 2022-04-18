PALESTINE – Palestine’s Junior High soccer program completed its inaugural week of soccer last week with a pair of wins over Bullard and Central Heights.
It’s been something high school boys soccer coach John Absalom has envisioned since he’s been apart of Palestine Independent School District.
“It has taken a lot of persistence,” Absalom said. “Bullard, Hudson, Jacksonville and others all offer soccer at the junior high level. We wanted a chance for our kids to experience that.”
The Wildcats Junior High squad won their inaugural game 14-2 against the Bullard Panthers Monday, April 11.
The Ladycats Junior High squad lost their opening game against Bullard, but turned things around Friday against Central Heights where they won 4-2.
McKinlee Ray scored the first goal in Ladycats Junior High soccer history, sprinting onto a through ball and shooting the ball low into the corner of the goal, assisted by Alexi Guitz. Alexi Guitz added a second goal on a solo effort, also sprinting past the defense. Central Heights scored just before the half.
In the second half, Alexi Guitz scored the third goal for the Ladycats in a similar fashion to her first. McKinlee Ray added a second to her tally, chipping the ball over the outstretched hands of the goalkeeper, assisted on a cross from Yaritza Rodriguez. Central Heights grabbed a late consolation goal, but the Ladycats Junior High held on for the win.
“I love the energy we have out there, especially this time of year” Absalom said. Being in the heat of playoffs is stressful between all the preparation you must do. This is a great way to finish the year. It’s a relaxing and refreshing time being around these kids.”
The new program offers a chance for junior high players to decrease the learning curve they have coming into high school. Practices and games are mainly coached by the varsity assistants – Ernesto Hernandez and Travis Atkinson – so it also offers a chance for them to have their own team.
They’re able to work on fundamentals and gives them an opportunity to build a foundation before they reach the high school level.
“It’s a good opportunity to get their feet wet,” Absalom said. “It’s been fun so far and I was amazed at how may fans we had out there. We appreciate the community support we’ve gotten.”
