WACO – The Palestine Wildcats finished their non-district stretch 2-2 after losing to Waco Connally Friday night, 14-7, at Cadet Field.
The Wildcats opened the gates strong with their usual ground attack. An assorted mix of Jakaryon Conley and Shedrick Dudley marched the Wildcats down the field against one of 4A's top-ranked defenses.
The nine-play, six-minute drive ended with a 10-yard touchdown run from Conley to put the first points on the board for Palestine with 6:51 left in the first quarter.
The Cadets wasted no time trying to respond to Palestine's opening touchdown possession. Connally's Kavian Gaither was in full effect for the Cadets on the night and shouldered the majority of the workload on their first possession.
He opened their drive with a 29-yard run to place them on the Palestine 49. The Cadets offense continued to power down the field on the backs of Gaither and Germone Powell.
With a first-and-10 on the Palestine 12, they appeared to be in prime position to score. However, they would only muster three yards over the next three plays. They were forced to attempt a field goal from the Palestine nine, which missed slightly right.
The Wildcats were unable to capitalize on the opportunity as their 12-play drive came to a close when head coach Lance Angel chose to go for it on a fourth-and-nine from the Cadet 30.
The Wildcats gave the ball back to Waco Connally on their 30. A pair of runs set up a hard play-action pass from Gaither to Lamarcus McDonald that ended in a 63-yard touchdown. The extra point was good.
Palestine took over with 7:51 left until half. The drive looked promising as Tawalan Cook burst for an 11-yard gain before he picked up another five on his next carry.
But a holding call backed the Wildcats up into a second-and-19, which eventually led to a punt.
Waco Connally took over on their 29 with four minutes remaining till half. They drove down to the Palestine 15 and had less than 30 seconds to take the lead. Connally's momentum was quickly dispersed after Isaiah Brown darted in the backfield for the half ending sack.
Connally opened the second half with the ball and was set on taking control of the game. They began on their 43-yard line. After a few short runs from Connally, Tre Wisner busted down the left sideline for a 35-yard gain down to the Wildcat 20.
A few plays later, Gaither would punch it in from one yard out to put the Cadets up 14-7 following the extra point.
Two of the Wildcats' next three possessions would end in punts and one ending in a turnover on downs.
The Wildcats open district next week at home against Kilgore.
