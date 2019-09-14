RUSK -- Practice does pay off.
The emphasis heading into this matchup for Palestine was second-half intensity. Back-to-back second-half letdowns cost the Wildcats a possible 2-0 start.
It wasn't going to cost them their first win Friday night, as the Wildcats, down 14-6 at half, exploded with a three-touchdown quarter performance en route to a 32-16 win over Rusk.
“It's a good build for us,” Palestine head coach Lance Angel said. “One of these game we're going to put two halves together. The biggest thing we learned is we can go into halftime down and come back to win a ball game. If we keep doing our job eventually it can win a ball game.”
The first quarter wasn't kind to either team; both struggled to get their offenses going. The first score of the game wouldn't come until three minutes into the second quarter, when Palestine's Jeremiah Davis blazed to the endzone from 11 yards out.
Special teams would plague the Wildcats as they wound up missing the extra point attempt. The miscues didn't end there as a short kickoff resulted in Rusk taking the ball down to the PHS 21-yard line. A horse collar call tacked on another 10 yards.
A few plays later, Gates would find his way into the endzone for their first score of the game.
A series of unfortunate events highlighted the end of the first half for the Palestine Wildcats.
After putting together a long drive near the end of the second quarter, a fumbled handoff followed by a missed field goal gave the ball back to Rusk with three minutes left in the half.
Palestine's defense appeared to have the Eagles locked as their first two plays resulted in only two yards. Faced with a third and long, quarterback Landon Gates connected with Isiah Ward on a 41-yard jump ball down to midfield.
The Wildcats attempted to shift back into gear with a sack on the next play. An incompletion on second down forced the Eagles into another third and long.
Pressure from the Wildcats' defensive front caused Gates to abandon the pocket. As he scrambled, he lost control of the ball before it was scooped by Jaden rushing for an 11-yard run and first down.
Rushing would continue to trouble the Wildcats' defense. His 27-yard catch-and-run on the next play set up his 17-yard touchdown run to cap off the half. A two-point conversion sat Rusk up 14-6 at the break.
In the second half, Jeremiah Davis set the tone out the gate with a 69-yard touchdown run on Palestine's second play of the third quarter. A solid defensive stand forced Rusk to punt the ball right back to the Wildcats.
A near 10-play drive from Palestine was capped off with another Davis rushing touchdown from two yards out that reclaimed the lead, 20-14, for Palestine. Multiple big runs from the senior had the Eagles' defense reeling.
With momentum now in favor of Palestine, Rusk couldn't answer. It had to punt after just five plays.
A sizzling Palestine offense hit the field once again with a little more than a minute remaining in the third.
Marquise Thompson joined in on the third-quarter extravaganza when he took a jet sweep 87 yards to the house on the first play of the possession. Their two-point try failed.
Palestine carried a 26-14 lead into the final quarter. Rusk's offense had no answer for Palestine's smothering defense. Similar sentiments could be echoed in the case of Rusk's attempt to stop Palestine's offense.
“The kickoff coverage in the second half set the tone for us,” head coach Lance Angel said. “We felt offensively we could begin to move the ball and wear them down. This week is a big step for us.”
The Wildcats extended their lead in the final minutes of the game on another touchdown from Davis. Their lead back showed his pass catching ability before juking his way to the endzone for a 45-yard score to give his team a comfortable 32-14 lead.
An interception by Keshawn Nonnette on Rusk's final possession extinguished any possible hopes of a comeback. The Wildcats outscored the Eagles 26-0 in the second half after a lackluster opening half.
Palestine moves to 1-2 on the season and will be on the road next week against Fairfield.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.