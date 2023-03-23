Palestine ISD will host a post-district tailgate party today at 5 p.m. to prepare fans for the Palestine Ladycats Bi-District round matchup against the Carthage Lady Dawgs at Wildcat Stadium.
The tailgate part will be behind Palestine High School in the loop area at the entrance to Wildcat Stadium. It’s no cost to come to the tailgate.
Any students or children wearing a soccer jersey tonight will receive free admission. Otherwise it will be four dollars for adults and two dollars for children. Concession stand will have limited offers, but fans will be able to enjoy meals from JT Warthog, Chick-Fil-A, Kona Ice (free) and Jamie’s Sweet Creations.
They will be there for as long as the demand requires. Carnival games will also be available as well as table honoring teams and players.
