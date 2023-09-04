Week two of the 2023 Texas high school football season is in the books. With only a game or two left for each school before district competition begins, the stakes are starting to raise. Lets take a look at who helped solidify their push this week.
Palestine Wildcats
The Palestine Wildcats dropped to 0-2 on the season with their loss to the Jasper Bulldogs in Jasper on Friday.
Palestine Wildcats started the game strong, leading at the end of the first quarter 14-7.
However, things would take a turn in the second, as the Wildcats surrendered 32 points in the second quarter to Jasper, with the first half ending with a 39-17 Jasper lead.
The Wildcats held their own in the second half, trading solo touchdowns with the Bulldogs in the second half. The Wildcats had opportunity in the second half, but surrendered a few defensive penalties and had a couple of costly turnovers. This would prove to be to much for Palestine to overcome, eventually dropping the contest 46-24.
The Wildcats were lead by running back Jon Denman, who had 77 yards rushing on only 8 attempts, scoring one touchdown. Elijah Walker had 26 yards on 12 attempts for the evening. As a team, the Wildcats would 207 yards rushing on 32 attempts.
The Wildcats would give up 383 yards of offense to the Bulldogs, including 200 through the air. Palestine would also lose four fumbles on the night, losing the turnover battle 4 to 1.
Palestine will be on the road again this week, as they will travel to Livingston to take on the Lions, who are also 0-2 on the year.
Oakwood Panthers
The Oakwood Panthers dropped to 1-1 in the young season, losing in a close game to Austin Veritas Academy, 34-22. The Panthers were once again lead by break out star sophomore Darreion Thomas. Thomas would collect 201 of the 206 yards of offense on the ground for the Panthers, adding two touchdowns.
The Panthers would have a rough night through the air however, completing only six of 21 pass attempts. Thomas would go one for 11 for 45 yards and an interception, with Dayden Velasquez going five of ten for 32 yards and a touchdown. Eddie Ramirez would have two receptions for 11 yards, with one of the catches being Velasquez’s touchdown pass mentioned previously.
Oakwood will look to get back in the win column this Friday against Aquilla. The Panthers will be hosting the Cougars at Panther field.
