The Palestine Wildcats were presented with the Danny Palmer East Texas Community Service Award Wednesday for their outstanding community service this past summer.
A spontaneous summer gesture turned into a heartwarming accomplishment for the Wildcats. Palestine Athletic Trainer Bethany Coyne lost her husband, Michael Coyne, in May in a fatal car accident – who was beloved as a coach at Palestine Junior High.
Michael and Bethany, along with their one-year-old daughter, had moved into their dream home two years ago. There was still maintenance to do around the home, which she had mentioned to Head Coach Lance Angel.
Angel mentioned it to his team after a gruelingly hot summer workout but didn’t receive much feedback from the players at the moment. Angel recalled joking with fellow Palestine coach Cody Mohan that he hoped someone would show or it would be a long day for the two of them to fill holes.
Fortunately, that request was answered. 16 players and eight coaches had shown up to help Bethany in her time of need.
“What I was most appreciative of seeing that our players do care,” Angel said. “They do have empathy and showed they have a love for others.”
In their submission for the award, Coach Angel also said the following:
“I think all of us as coaches hope that our athletes carry something with them into the real world that will make them great men and women. Seeing our athletes unselfishly give up their team to show love for others gives me hope for the future of this country. I will always believe that being involved in athletics is one of the last arenas in life that teach boys to be good men and girls to be good women. This simple act of kindness by our team is a great example of that.”
Bethany also shared some words with the team about how much the act meant to her.
“I’m out here every day with y’all. I might yell at you but it’s from deep in my heart. I treat y’all like you are my own kids. For those that showed up in my time of need that spoke volumes to me. You may like me or hate me. I don’t know. But the fact you showed up at my house and did something for me meant a lot. I appreciate y’all for that.”
