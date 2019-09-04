NACOGDOCHES – This past weekend the Palestine and Westwood high school cross country teams competed at the 14th annual Stephen F. Austin cross country invitational.
The Ladycats finished fourth overall in the girls 3200 event at Pecan Acres City Park. Palestine's girls scored 147 points, just in front of district opponent Madisonville (159) and two spots behind Fairfield (71).
Susy Francia was 27th (14:50), Savannah Harris 31st (15:01), Kacie Danchack 32nd (15:01.84), Samantha Chaidez 36th (15:07), Lauren Rocha 42nd (15:13), Karina Gutierrez 45th (15:18), Izabel Simien 55th (15:40) and Laura Cabrera 65th (15:57) for the Ladycats.
The Ladycats junior varsity squad also secured a fourth-place finish Nacogdoches with 104 points in the 3200.
Genesis Giron was the Ladycat's JV top runner with an 11th place finish (15:44), Camila Dominguez 17th (15:56), Brenda Trevino 24th (16:14), Amy Rangel 29th (16:26), Isabel Ibarra 37th (16:40), Celeste Lara 44th (16:57), Yarizeth Garcia 45th (16:59) Emily Michel 69th (17:53).
Westwood's lady runners didn't place as a team, but their individual resutls are as follows: Jaysa Coney 40th (15:11), Laryette Gilmore 50th (15:31), Mahli McKay 72nd (16:16) and Crystal Delgado 98th (17:31) for the Lady Panthers in the 3200.
Palestine's boys cross country finished fifth overall in the 5k varstiy run. The Wildcats scored 230 points.
Luis Rangel had the best time for Palestine and was 31st (18:41), Luis Castillo 50th (19:07), Michael Guzman 56th (19:26), Garrett Bowden 59th (19:31), Jonathan Sanchez 60th (19:32), Raul Ramirez 64th (19:43) and Michael Chaidez 76th (19:55).
The Panthers finished 25th overall as a team in the 5k.
Sean Miller finished 113th, Emillo Martinez 114th, Paul Stewart 161st, Izayek Suarez 183rd, Quenton Dean 211st, Samson Oparinde 221st and Samuel Alade 226th.
Palestine's cross country team will travel to Huntsville Saturday for the Sam Houston Invitational at Kate Barr Memorial Park. Meet is set to begin at 8 a.m.
The Westwood cross country team will travel to Elkhart for their invitational meet.
