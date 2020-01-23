The Palestine Wildcats bounced back from their district home opener loss against Mexia with an 81-45 win over Madisonville Tuesday night.
Tonight, they host visiting rusk in their final game before their district bye Tuesday.
Palestine saw four members of their team reach double digits in their 36-point road win. A trend they hope can continue tonight.
Elvin Calhoun recorded a double-double with a 13 point-15 rebound performance.
The Rusk Eagles are currently riding a 10-game losing streak dating back to their Dec. 7 win against Pineywoods Community Academy.
Defense has been the Wildcats calling card this season as they recorded 11 steals against the Mustangs Tuesday night.
Their defensive intensity sparked a first-half run that gave them a 42-23 lead at halftime against Madisonville.
“I told the guys everybody has us circled on their agenda,” Johnson said. “We're going to get everyone's best game. It's been like that all year long. We have to be prepared and our intensity has to be there every game.”
The Ladycats look for their second district win after losing to Madisonville 56-44 Tuesday night.
Tonight's basketball game will feature a girls and boys double header with the varsity girls scheduled to tipoff around 6:00 p.m. inside Wildcat gymnasium.
19-4A District Standings
Boys Basketball
Mexia 2-0
Palestine 1-1
Madisonville 1-1
Fairfield 1-1
Rusk 0-1
Girls Basketball
Fairfield 3-0
Rusk 2-1
Madisonville 2-1
Palestine 1-2
Mexia 0-3
