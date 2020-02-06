Palestine athletes Jeremiah Davis and Brynna McGuire signed their national letter of intent to take their talents to the collegiate level.
Wildcat running back Davis will attend Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, Arkansas.
“It feels out of this world,” Davis said about finally putting pen to paper. “I'm excited knowing I have people behind me supporting me and holding me down.”
The senior running back said via Twitter, “I want to thank God for giving me the ability to play football. I want to thank coach Dom Mirocke for recognizing my talent and giving me the opportunity to play at the next level.”
Davis became the second 2,000-yard rusher in school history following his 22 carries, 124-yard performance against Midlothian Heritage in their final playoff game.
He finished the season with 2,045 rushing yards (third behind Adrian Peterson).
“[Henderson State] is going to get the best of me,” Davis said. “They're going to get the beast coming out of his shell.”
Davis was Palestine's workhorse this season with 301 rushing attempts to show for it – most among any running back in school history. His 22 touchdowns rank second all-time in school history.
The first-team all-district back amassed 73 carries during Palestine's playoff run, which ranks second in school history.
His 514 yards over their final three games were just 30 behind clinching Palestine's playoff rushing record, Despite being held out of the endzone for the first time in four weeks, Davis still sits tied for third all-time in school history in playoff rushing touchdowns (4).
Davis was named first-team all-district running back this past season after helping get the Wildcats back to the playoffs for the first time in half a decade.
“He's a great young man, student and role model,” head football coach Lance Angel said. “It's always sad to see guys go their senior year but it's exciting too.”
Coach Angel believes the Reddies are getting a “tough, hard-nosed runner” that will display the speed and intangibles needed to play at the next level. They'll also be getting a player who can match his impressive physical stature with the mental capability to fit into any scheme.
“I wish we had more time together,” Angel said. “We'll miss his leadership. I'm excited to see what he does at the next level.”
The Reddies finished 9-3 last season after losing to Missouri Western State University in the 2019 Live United Bowl, 35-14.
Ladycat pitcher McGuire will attend North Platte Community College to play Softball.
“It's really exciting and nerve-wracking,” McGuirre said. “Today put into my eyes how supportive our school is and our community. I'm thankful to come from a small town that is this supportive.”
McGuire transferred from Westwood over to Palestine a few seasons ago. Though the team colors changes, her softball coach remained the same under David Reed.
“It's amazing watching someone do all the work she puts in get rewarded,” Reed said. “She can play multiple positions in the infield and outfield.”
“This is emotional,” Reed said after a brief pause. “We've had our ups and downs, but more ups than downs. She's learned lessons and I'm so proud she's going on to the next level.”
McGuire joins a NPCC team that went 16-29 during the 2019 season. However, McGuire hopes to bring some of their older success back to the program.
The Knights won the Region IX Division II Championship led by head coach Janelle Higgins in 2012 and 2015.
Coach Higgins was named the Region IX Division II Coach of the Year in 2012 and 2015.
Coach Higgins comes to North Platte from Dawson Community College, in Glendive, Montana. At Dawson Coach Higgins was the Head Softball Coach, Assistant Basketball Coach and Full time Faculty and Director of Campus Corps.
In her last year the Lady Buccaneers were 11-35 and took second place in the Mon-Dak conference. The Lady Buccaneers finished fourth in the regional tournament.
McGuire will be nearly 900 miles from home.
Though she wanted to stay closer to home, she knew moving further away would be good for her.
The coaches and community still offer the hometown feeling she has back in Palestine.
“I'm going to do all I can to help the team,” McGuire said. “I'm a hardworker. I'll do whatever it takes to help our team.”
McGuire walks into her final season as a high school softball player confident in her team's ability this year. She's excited to see the progress they can make this year, but also hesitant as it marks the end of her high school career.
“I don't want to leave,” McGuire said. “I don't want to leave and have responsibilities (she said jokingly). But I'm excited and ready for this season.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.