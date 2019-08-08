CLEVELAND, OH – 1,000 miles away from home, Jarell Owens is ready to make a dream come true.
The former Palestine Wildcat defensive end will make his NFL preseason debut with the Cleveland Browns tonight.
Owens signed with the Browns back in April as an undrafted free agent. Many NFL pundits considered him a solid Day 3 option during the draft earlier this year, but Cleveland was able to snag the former Oklahoma State Cowboy defensive end in free agency.
According to USA Today writer Josh Keatley, “Owens could provide some value as a backup for the team.” The 6-3, 265 pound edge rusher saw his stock rise due to an “outstanding pro day,” according to Keatley. His freakish 39-inch vertical caught the eye of many NFL scouts as they were enamored with the speed and explosiveness he showed at the defensive end position.
During his senior year with the Cowboys, Owens record 31 tackles, including 23 solo stops, six quarterback sacks and one forced fumble.
Cleveland released their first depth chart of their anticipated season Tuesday afternoon. Owens was listed fourth behind newly-acquired Left End Olivier Vernon, sixth-year pro Chris Smith and sophomore player Chad Thomas.
Cleveland General Manger John Dorsey devoted a ton of resources towards adding talent and depth to their defensive line over the offseason. Browns Beat Writer Zac Jackson reported last Wednesday, July 31, Owens took snaps with the second team defensive unit due to injuries along the line.
As an undrafted rookie, Owens could have to use that impressive vertical to leapfrog four or five guys to make this year's squad.
Editor's note: At the time written, stats were not available for Owen's preseason debut.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.