AUSTIN – Hometown star Adrian Peterson added his name to the University Interscholastic League's list of top 100 players in its history.
Peterson has become historic at each level of competition. From his days participating in Anderson County's Youth Football League to his illustrious NFL career, Peterson is one of the most notable athletes in history.
He was a three-sport standout in football, basketball and track at Palestine High School. Peterson was most notable in football, which he played during his junior and senior years.
Peterson's junior season ended with 2,051 yards on 246 carries, an average of 8.3 yards per carry, and 22 touchdowns. It was during his junior year that he began to attract the attention of Division I recruiters and realized he would likely have his pick of colleges after his senior year.
As a senior in 2003, he rushed for 2,960 yards on 252 attempts, an average of 11.7 yards per carry and 32 touchdowns.
Peterson also excelled in track and field, where he won several medals in events such as the 100 meters, 200 meters, triple jump and long jump.
Peterson attended the University of Oklahoma, where he played for coach Bob Stoops's Oklahoma Sooners football team from 2004 to 2006. During his freshman season at Oklahoma, Peterson broke several NCAA freshman rushing records, rushing for a conference-leading 1,925 yards and leading the nation in carries with 339.
In each of the first nine games of the season, he rushed for more than 100-yards, which is a freshman record.
Despite his record-breaking season, he finished second to USC quarterback Matt Leinart in the Heisman Trophy voting.
Among other honors, he was a finalist for the Doak Walker Award, and the first Oklahoma freshman recognized as a First-Team Associated Press All-American.
He concluded his college football career with 1,112 rushing yards his final season, even after missing multiple games due to injury for a total of 4,245 rushing yards in only three seasons. He finished 73 yards short of passing Billy Sims as Oklahoma's all-time leading rusher.
On April 28, 2007, Peterson was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the first round with the seventh overall pick in the first round of the 2007 NFL Draft.
During his rookie season, he was named the Associated Press NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and was named to the Pro Football Writers Association All-Rookie Team for the 2007 season.
Peterson also won the 2008 NFL Pro Bowl MVP award that year, which made him the first rookie since Marshall Faulk in 1994 to win the Pro Bowl MVP award.
Peterson continued to dominate his time in the league and was rewarded with the league's highest individual honor in 2012.
He finished the 2012 season with 348 carries for 2,097 rushing yards, the second-most ever for a running back in a single season.
Peterson became only the seventh player in NFL history to eclipse 2,000 rushing yards. The Vikings improved from 3–13 in 2011 to 10–6, qualifying as the NFC's sixth seed in the playoffs.
The team's record, alongside Peterson's historic season, earned him the NFL Offensive Player of the Year and the NFL Most Valuable Player awards.
His comeback from an ACL tear the season before also earned him second place in NFL Comeback Player of the Year award voting, coming in second to Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning.
He was named to his fifth career Pro Bowl and was named as a First Team All-Pro for the third time.
He was ranked as the best player in the NFL amongst his peers on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2013.
During the 2013 season, Peterson became the third-fastest player to reach 10,000 rushing yards in NFL history. In 2015, Peterson became the oldest running back to be named first-team All-Pro at 30.
