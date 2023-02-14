After tedious planning and countless hours of hard work, Palestine ISD will officially unveil the newly renovated Wildcat Baseball Stadium Thursday evening.
It’s a process that began with parents advocating and moving the playing field from the athletic complex to the current location. The renovations done to the new baseball field have been an additional step in the process to allow Palestine students and the community to continue the tradition of baseball.
But Palestine’s baseball history dates back farther than that. In 1998, parents of PHS baseball players and other community members came together to build an on-campus baseball field at the current location.
Superintendent Jason Marshall thanked them greatly for their vision and commitment to having an on-campus facility that is built into the side of a hill - making an outstanding, amphitheater type stadium. Their new stadium will seat over 800 spectators complete with 175 stadium chairs next to field level.
The bleacher seats are covered with an awning to provide spectators a little relief from rain showers in the spring and the hot sun during the summer. The stadium includes a press box under the awning complete with a new sound system and video camera for at-home viewing. Renovations also include concessions and restrooms.
The playing surface has been recently reworked to provide players with an outstanding playing field. Both the home and visitors have their own bullpen area as well as new, larger dugouts.
“I want to thank the dreamers who took action 25 years ago to bring the baseball field to its current location,” Marshall said. “They put a field on a spot that only nature can create. I also want to thank our Board of Trustees and community for supporting this project.”
“A special thanks to our Business Department for outstanding money management allowing us to complete this project without having to add to our local tax rate. And finally, a very special thanks to Jacob Wheeler, PISD Operations Director, and his staff for working tirelessly to complete the entire Wildcat Stadium project. Best wishes to Wildcat Baseball this spring.”
Having the updated baseball stadium will provide their high school students with a state-of-the-art facility, one that they can truly be proud of. They will be able to host our own playoff games here and even playoffs for other schools. For their younger students, the new field will provide inspiration for them as they look to become a future Wildcat Baseball Player.
“So many people in our community and our school district have worked hard to make this grand opening happen,” first-year Palestine baseball coach James Dillard said. “Our kids deserve this, especially our seniors who over the past couple of years have had to play so many games on the road while the stadium was being built. This stadium is a game changer for our baseball program.”
Director of Public Relations Larissa Loveless stressed how much work was done in-house by their maintenance crew.
“We would not have been able to have done the things we did if we had to rely on outside contractors,” Loveless said. “Palestine has a long-standing tradition of baseball. This allows us to continue that tradition. Our crew did a phenomenal job.”
The grand opening festivities are set to begin at 5:45 p.m. Thursday until 7 p.m. at the Wildcat Baseball Field. Palestine will play its first home game Tuesday, Feb. 20, against the Mabank Panthers before hosting the Howard Estes tournament that following weekend.
“It’s always a special moment when you get to be a part of something special like this,” Dillard said. “To be a small part of the baseball history here in Palestine means a lot. You never take moments like this for granted. Sharing it this with this community and this group of young men makes this moment even better.”
