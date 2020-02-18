NACOGDOCHES – Ladycat basketball head coach Nicole Anderson's goal entering the season was to “change the culture of Ladycat basketball.”
Despite being underdogs against the District 20-4A champions, Jasper Lady Dogs, the Palestine Ladycats left Nacogdoches Bi-District Champions in an 84-68 victory.
Palestine dominated the first quarter of play of the opening round of the playoffs. After an opening backcourt violation was called against the Ladycats their energy and focus quickly shifted back into the game.
The Ladycats jumped out to a 9-2 advantage on the backs of a pair of layups from Ja'Naa Johnson and five straight points from Ay'Lashia Fantroy.
Fantroy made a living inside the paint in the first quarter. After Jasper halted their run with a layup, Fantroy immediately attacked the rim with a savvy euro-step.
Also, a rallying effort on the offensive glass allowed for multiple second-chance opportunities for the Ladycats.
“It was a huge piece of what we've been trying to do all year,” Anderson said about their offensive rebounding. “One of the things we talked about was gang rebounding. Let's be a gang when we attack the glass.”
Jasper's offense began to ramp up as they closed Palestine's lead to 14-9 with two minutes left. Again, Jasper had no answer for Fantroy. She scored the next six points for Palestine before being subbed out.
Fantroy led both sides in scoring with 14 points at the end of one.
“That light bulb has turned on and she's realized she's a phenomenal basketball player,” Anderson said. “She has to keep attacking for us.”
A pair of trips to the charity stripe for Ja'Mya Reeves closed out the quarter for Palestine on a 10-0 run.
It didn't appear the quarter break shifted much momentum for Palestine. Jumija Clewis opened the quarter splashing back-to-back threes. Jasper remained resilient as they outscored Palestine 12-6 in the first three minutes of the quarter.
Jasper's run wasn't finished yet. Another 7-3 run forced coach Anderson to burn a timeout with two minutes left until half.
Following the timeout, Palestine's Chynna Logan used her size to bank home a layup. However, the Ladycats could not slow down Jasper on the opposite end. Two straight traveling violations from Palestine helped Jasper sport a 7-0 run during the final 1:30.
The game sat tied 35-35 at halftime.
“We kind of lost focus,” Anderson said. “We stop rebounding the way we did in the first quarter. They didn't get to be 29-7 by letting people run over them.”
Fantroy opened the second half in attack mode. Her aggressive drive earned her a trip to the line where she made both shots.
Jasper's Jakayla Brown responded similarly with a hard take to the rim.
Palestine answered back with a three. Brown retaliated with another driving layup.
Foul trouble began to find it's way to Palestine. Another attempted drive from Fantroy saw her barrel into a Jasper defender and pick up her fourth foul.
She was subbed out and would sit for the remainder of the quarter.
From there, it became the Ja'Mya Reeves show.
Jasper grabbed their first lead of the night following an “and-1” opportunity from Asia Mitchell. Palestine sat down 42-40 with six minutes left until the fourth.
Back-to-back baskets from Ja'Naa Johnson allowed them to regain the lead.
The offense flowed smoothly for both sides in the remaining three minutes. Reeves scored 10 of the last 13 points for Palestine as they took a 58-52 lead into the fourth.
Her effort poured into the top of the fourth. After a missed shot, Reeves chased down the board before dishing it off to Ka'Zem Woods for an easy layup.
On the defensive side, Reeves hawked down a Jasper player on a fastbreak before swatting the layup attempt out-of-bounds. The Lady Dogs thanked Reeves's defensive effort with a three. Palestine kept the lead at 62-57 until baskets from Woods, Johnson and Ambriana Price gave them an 11-point advantage.
Both sides exchanged shots as Fantroy returned with her team boasting a 70-60 lead. She scored four of their next seven points as her aggressive nature continued to be a problem for Jasper's defense.
Final baskets from Price and Reeves ended the game and gave them their first playoff win since the 2012-13 season.
“I'm excited about this,” Anderson said. “We're going to try to keep this going.”
