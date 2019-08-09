PALESTINE – After a full slate of volleyball games on Thursday, Palestine High School wraps up its tournament today. Five local teams will battle in both the gold and silver brackets today. The Palestine Junior Varsity volleyball team will participate in the bronze bracket.
All bronze bracket matches will be played in the junior high auxiliary gym beginning at 8 a.m. The Palestine JV team will face off against Troup High School. The winner of their match will go on to play Rusk at noon, who had a first-round bye. In the silver bracket, Elkhart showcases the first match of the day against Cumberland Academy at 8 a.m. The winner of that matchup will go on to play the winner of the Malakoff-White Oak 9 a.m. game. The second-round match proceeding that one is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.
Grapeland will face off against Conference 5A opponent Marshall at 10 a.m. The winner of their series will move on to play the victor of the Academy-Frankston matchup. These games are scheduled to be played in the high school's auxiliary gymnasium.
Defending state champion Neches is scheduled for a 9 a.m. contest against Athens high School.
The winner of their match will move on to face the winner of Eustace and Wills Point.
Palestine begins their day with a 10 a.m. match against Conference 4A opponent Brownsboro. It will be a rematch of their 2018 tournament faceoff in which Brownsboro bested the Lady Wildcats in four games 27-25, 25-27, 25-18 and 25-11. The winner of that grudge match will go on to face the winner of the Canton-Cayuga match. Those games are set to play in the competition gymnasium.
