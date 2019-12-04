ATHENS – The Palestine Wildcats varsity boys and Westwood high school basketball teams will travel to Athens this weekend to participate in the Athens varsity basketball tournament.
The Westwood Panthers begin their tournament action today against Class 4A Greenwood Rangers (5-0). The Rangers are coming off of a 90-25 victory against the Colorado Wolves Tuesday. The Panthers and Rangers are set for a 12:30 p.m. tipoff Thursday inside the competition gym.
Their second-round information is dependent upon the results of their game and the results of the Athens-Waelder game.
Palestine has 3:30 p.m. tipoff Thursday against the loser of the Cumberland-Onalaksa game at 9:30 a.m.
Full slate of Thursday games:
Game 1: Athens v. Waelder, 3:30 p.m., Competition Gym
Game 2: Westwood v. Greenwood, 12:30 p.m., Competition Gym
Game 3: Cumberland v. Onalaska, 9:30 a.m., Brinson Ford Gym
Game 4: Liberty-Eylau v. Fairfield, 6:30 p.m., Brinson Ford Gym
Game 5: Mabank v. Blooming Grove, 9:30 a.m., Competition Gym
Game 6: Chapel Hill v. Dallas Christian, 6:30 p.m., Competition Gym
Game 7: LaPoynor v. Jacksonville, 12:30 p.m., Brinson Ford Gym
Game 8: Palestine v. Loser of G3, 3:30 p.m., Brinson Ford Gym
The Westwood Lady Panthers travel to Athens this weekend to participate in their varsity girls tournament this weekend.
Westwood will kick the invitational weekend off with an 8 a.m. contest against the Crandall Lady Pirates (4-8). The Lady Panthers will be in the new competition gym.
Thursday schedule:
Game 1: Crandall v. Westwood, 8 a.m., New Competition Gym
Game 2: Malakoff v. Chapel Hill, 11 a.m., New Competition Gym
Game 3: Waelder v. Texas City, 2 p.m., New Competition Gym
Game 4: Athens v. West Rusk, 5 p.m., New Competition Gym
Game 5: Jacksonville v. Mineola (*25th, 3A), TBA, Old Competition Gym
Game 6: Liberty-Eylau v. Rusk, 11 a.m., Old Competition Gym
Game 7: Bullard (*9th, 4A) v. Arp, 2 p.m., Old Competition Gym
Game 8: Loser of Game 2 v. WF Rider (*24th, 5A), 5 p.m, Old Competition Gym
(*Rankings from TABC)
