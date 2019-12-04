Athens Competition Gym

The Second Annual Athens Invitational Basketball Tournament begins today through the 7th. Last year’s tournament brought 28 teams to town and was successful enough to prompt the city of Athens this year to contribute $2,500 in support of the three-day event. The invitational, which is sponsored by Athens Screen Printing, brings not only players, coaches and officials to town, but family members as well.

ATHENS – The Palestine Wildcats varsity boys and Westwood high school basketball teams will travel to Athens this weekend to participate in the Athens varsity basketball tournament.

The Westwood Panthers begin their tournament action today against Class 4A Greenwood Rangers (5-0). The Rangers are coming off of a 90-25 victory against the Colorado Wolves Tuesday. The Panthers and Rangers are set for a 12:30 p.m. tipoff Thursday inside the competition gym.

Their second-round information is dependent upon the results of their game and the results of the Athens-Waelder game.

Palestine has 3:30 p.m. tipoff Thursday against the loser of the Cumberland-Onalaksa game at 9:30 a.m.

Full slate of Thursday games:

Game 1: Athens v. Waelder, 3:30 p.m., Competition Gym

Game 2: Westwood v. Greenwood, 12:30 p.m., Competition Gym

Game 3: Cumberland v. Onalaska, 9:30 a.m., Brinson Ford Gym

Game 4: Liberty-Eylau v. Fairfield, 6:30 p.m., Brinson Ford Gym

Game 5: Mabank v. Blooming Grove, 9:30 a.m., Competition Gym

Game 6: Chapel Hill v. Dallas Christian, 6:30 p.m., Competition Gym

Game 7: LaPoynor v. Jacksonville, 12:30 p.m., Brinson Ford Gym

Game 8: Palestine v. Loser of G3, 3:30 p.m., Brinson Ford Gym

The Westwood Lady Panthers travel to Athens this weekend to participate in their varsity girls tournament this weekend.

Westwood will kick the invitational weekend off with an 8 a.m. contest against the Crandall Lady Pirates (4-8). The Lady Panthers will be in the new competition gym.

Thursday schedule:

Game 1: Crandall v. Westwood, 8 a.m., New Competition Gym

Game 2: Malakoff v. Chapel Hill, 11 a.m., New Competition Gym

Game 3: Waelder v. Texas City, 2 p.m., New Competition Gym

Game 4: Athens v. West Rusk, 5 p.m., New Competition Gym

Game 5: Jacksonville v. Mineola (*25th, 3A), TBA, Old Competition Gym

Game 6: Liberty-Eylau v. Rusk, 11 a.m., Old Competition Gym

Game 7: Bullard (*9th, 4A) v. Arp, 2 p.m., Old Competition Gym

Game 8: Loser of Game 2 v. WF Rider (*24th, 5A), 5 p.m, Old Competition Gym

(*Rankings from TABC)

