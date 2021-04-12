PALESTINE – What started as just a vision came to fruition Saturday at Palestine's Athletic Complex.
Palestine Youth Sports Organization brought youth baseball and softball to around 500 participating kids as they held their opening ceremony Saturday. It was a collaborative effort between the City of Palestine with Palestine and Westwood school districts.
“Saturday was a monumental day for the community,” Palestine public relations Larissa Loveless said. “The number of people working so hard to make Saturday a reality speaks volumes about who we are in Palestine. As a council member, public relations director and, most importantly, a GiGi, I couldn't have been prouder to say I was from Palestine, Texas.”
The sounds of the park filled the ears of all who came out to the special. Crowds cheering, coaches laughing and the clanging of bats all brought back a normalcy that many communities have not felt since before the pandemic.
“Palestine and the surrounding areas were waiting for this day,” PYSO Director Nancy Malone said. “To go back to a complex that has such rich tradition was refreshing. The community support was overwhelming. It showed how tight knit this community is.”
Malone brings 35 years of experience to PYSO as an athlete, teacher and coach. She said bringing ball games back to the athletic complex required help from everyone in the community, from preparing the fields for play to refurbishing the concession stands.
The city-wide effort to bring youth sports back to the city’s athletic complex involved more than a year of planning. The complex closed in September 2019, when local resident Michael Ivy filed a lawsuit alleging facilities were not ADA compliant.
The optimal word Malone used to describe the process leading up to their grand opening was “patience.”
“We wouldn't be here without patience,” Malone said. “The patience volunteers have displayed through the pandemic, through three entities and working through the kinks all led to this moment. The excitement and commitment this community had was shown through all the donations. The people wanted this.”
Westwood Athletic Director Richard Bishop, who is also a member of the PYSO board, said via Twitter that “It's a great for our youth in Palestine. Shoutout to Westwood ISD and Palestine ISD for forming the PYSO and getting youth baseball and softball back in Palestine. Thanks for doing what's best for the kids. The athletic complex is buzzing.”
League games will last until May 20th before they head into All-Star play. Malone said they're just in phase one of their reopening plan, but will need the help of the community to ensure they're able to get better in phase two or three.
“The best leagues across the nation have strong community support,” Malone said. “The kids deserve to have this. They've been tested this past year with not having a chance to play. And they remained mentally strong. What we saw Saturday is what we want to continue to produce for our youth.”
