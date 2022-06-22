FAIRFIELD – The Palestine 14u All-Stars took home second place at this year’s district tournament.
After a tough loss to a good Athens team, they battled back the next morning to find themselves in the championship game. The Herald-Press’ own Tanner Mitchell and assistant coach Matthew Timmons wound up in extra innings against the very same team.
After leading through the first four innings, Athens mounted a comeback and was able to take the win in extra innings. Though surely not the outcome they wanted, the future is bright in Palestine.
This group will be making the trip to the state tournament in Longview next Friday. Players that made up Palestine’s 14u team are the following: Jose Eguia, Caden Timmons, Alex Camp, Aiden Camp, Moises Lara, Coran Smith, Colton Neugabauer, Patrick Morrow, Jacob Holman, Hayden Luff and Delvyn Weaver.
