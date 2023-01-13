Palestine Ladycat Ay’lasia Fantroy stands alone in program history as the school’s all-time leader in points scored following their game against Madisonville Tuesday.
The senior guard sits at 1,636 career points with more than half of district play remaining. Fantroy has enjoyed a stellar career thus far with Palestine. She was the two-time reigning District 17-4A MVP after leading her team to a district championship in her junior season.
The Ladycats were 10-0 in district play in large part to Fantroy’s ability to control the game on both sides of the ball. Fantroy averaged 17 points per game, 8.4 rebounds and seven assists. She was the driving force behind their first regional quarterfinals appearance since 2001. Fantroy had 14 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and five steals in their area championship victory. She was also the area’s Offensive Player of the Year in 2021.
Earlier this year, she signed her national letter of intent to play basketball at Ohio University. She helped lead them to an undefeated district championship her junior season before dropping 14 points and 15 rebounds in securing their first area championship since 2001.
“It’s gratifying seeing it after the challenges I put her through as a player and a person,” former Ladycats Head Coach Nicole Anderson said. “I’m incredibly proud of her and the efforts her teammates made in order to get her here. I’m happy she allowed me to be a little bit of that piece of the pie for her.”
Fantroy is making another case for a third consecutive district MVP award as she has scored 20 points in their first two district contests.
