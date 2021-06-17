Palestine Ladycat Rylie Schwab etched her name in the district superlatives as she was named Utility Player of the Year.
As a freshman Schwab did a little bit of everything for the Ladycats. She recorded 18 hits on the season, including 12 singles, five doubles and one triple.
Schwab was the only member of the Ladycats to reap a district superlative. Palestine pitcher Haleigh Lamb received second team All-District honors.
Stevi Ester, Kyi Marri Ester and Mallory Mitchell were all honorable mentions for the Ladycats.
For the Wildcats, Peayton Giles was the lone member to represent them on the first team. Giles had 22 hits with 14 singles, six doubles, a triple and a home run. He also recorded 12 RBIs and 14 scored runs.
Anthony McLaughlin, Mario Perez, Cayden Patton, Aaron Ordonez, Jarrett Henry, Pablo Castillo and Braden Hickman were all honorable mentions for the Wildcats.
