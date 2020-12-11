The Westwood Panther High School band under the direction of Shayla Skief finished as Area Champions last Saturday in the UIL 3A area marching band contest on the field of Lobo Stadium at Longview High School.
“We had a goal to place inside the top three,” Skief said. “We knew we had business to take care of.”
Even with the Panther band unable to advance to state due to UIL ruling stating the state competition shall occur every other year, Skief took her 60 band kids for their final marching competition and a shot at an area championship.
A total of eight high schools competed at the UIL competition Saturday as Westwood was highlighted with their first place finish.
They earned 1's from four of the five judges – placing them ahead of schools such as Winnsboro and Diboll.
Skief said the kids went into the contest with the mindset to “do our best and enjoy their final time matching together.”
It especially hit home for her 12 seniors who watched as the previous graduating class had their band season abruptly ended due to the coronavirus. With COVID rates on the rise, they were fortunate no one had to miss this competition.
“It's like a dream come true to be with my kids,” Skief said. “Last year was hard for the seniors not to be able to finish out the year. These kids were eager to come back. They had a totally different mindset and it showed in the way they practice. They're grateful to be here.”
Skief, who's been the head of the Panther band for five years, says her team bringing home an area championship was the highlight of the year.
But what has been just as enjoyable is watching her kids grow from junior high to the point they're at now. From watching them barely play a full tune to becoming the leaders of her band.
“I taught most of these kids in junior high,” Skief said. “Watching them go from sixth grade to seniors and then leaving is like losing a family member. Everybody here is family.”
Other than bringing home a trophy, in the end Skief wanted her kid's last marching performance to be their best time. What the pandemic has taught is to be grateful for every opportunity because you never know when exactly it will be your last time.
“I work to give my kids the best experience I can. If it's going to be their last time stepping on a field I want to make it their best time. Every time we end a section of rehearsal when I say 'last time' they say 'best time.' We went into the season with that mentality. They can have peace knowing it was their best time even if they can't do it again.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.