PALESTINE – Football isn’t a sport in the Deep South, it’s a way of life Southerners take very seriously down to the flag football level.
The Westwood Panthers Youth Flag Football team won the Super Bowl over the weekend against the Tyler Bears, 24-9.
The Panthers posted a 9-0 record on the season, averaging more than 27 points per game on offense while only allowing 12 points on the season on defense.
Like most football teams, the Panthers overcame adversity throughout the season.
Before the season the Panthers were voted out of the league due to their former president not following Tri-county guideliens. The Panthers were forced to vote in a new president in order for them to be reinstated into the league.
At the time, many of the other teams showed leniency in allowing them back in because they were looked at as an “easy win.”
After getting out to a sensational start to the season, head coach Joshua Webster was quarantined for two weeks after he caught COVID during the middle of the season.
“If it wasn't for my coaches and staff I don't know where would be,” Webster said.
The youth football season normally consists of eight teams and nine weeks in a season, which includes, their bye. But with the coronavirus throwing a wrench into things, the league was shortened to six teams.
The Panthers continued their undefeated streak en route to their fourth straight playoff appearance. They had a first-round matchup against the Troup Tigers – who they defeated 15-0 to advance to the conference championship.
Their second round battle came against the Tyler Raiders who they beat in the final game of the season, 30-0. The Panthers replicated their performance as they dominated them 30-0 again to advance to their second super bowl in three years.
Adversity struck again for the Panthers the night before their big game when their starting center, Julian Farris, was involved in a car accident.
The wreck didn't end fatally, but it appeared Farris would be unable to participate in their championship game.
“He's one of the sweetest kids I know,” Webster said. “He never gave us a bad snap in a game. Julian said his back and hip was hurting. The kid has a whole life ahead of him, so he didn't have to risk anything for us.”
“It's bigger than the game. The love I have for the kids is bigger than football.”
On the biggest stage of the season the Panthers had no backup center. The Panthers tried out a few of their players to see who they could use as a replacement, but no one seemingly could comfortably replace the hole Julian had left.
However, two minutes before the game coach Webster got a call from Julian's dad – “We're on our way.”
Julian had made the decision to tough it out for his team and arrived just in time for the coin toss. He helped guide the Panthers to their first super bowl win.
Da'Marion Whitaker received the game's MVP award and Most Improved Player award of the season.. Joshua Webster received the Offensive MVP award on the seaosn.
Xavier Ingram earned the Defensive MVP award of the year
Webster said all of his players will be going to tackle football next year. And the fact he was able to get a super bowl in their final year of flag has inspired Webster to possibly move up the coaching ranks himself to tackle football.
“I'm a big time dad,” Webster said. “A lot of these kids don't have male figures at home. They don't have structure. The best thing about being in sports at a young age is it keeps them busy. It's important for them to have this type of experience in their life. I'm big on family. That's what we had this year.”
