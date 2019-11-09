Oakwood Panthers

Oakwood's Jerimiah Sargent, surrounded by Trinidad defenders, proved to be unstoppable in the Panther's 73-28 victory to clinch the District 13-1A-D2 championship.  Sargent rushed for four touchdowns, added two more on Pick Sixes, and threw for another. 

 Vanessa Goodwyn

OAKWOOD -- Oakwood’s Panther six-man football team has big goals for this season -- the first of which was to repeat as District 13-1A-Div 2 champions.  Standing in the way were the Trinadad Trojans, also ranked high in the six man polls.  When the teams lined up Friday night at Panther Stadium, the Trojans had twice as many players suited up, and a decided advantage in size. But this game proved the old adage:  It’s not the size of the dog in the fight, but the size of the fight in the dog. The Panthers fought BIG, and ultimately whomped up on the larger team, 73-28, ending the game by the Mercy Rule with 1:18 left on the fourth-quarter clock. 


Oakwood got on the scoreboard on the first play from scrimmage, when senior speedster Jerimiah Sargent sprinted 44-yards for the first of his six touchdowns.  Key'Undre Davis booted the two-point PAT.  After the defense stopped the Trojans' first possession, OHS scored again on a 60-yard pass-and-run from Cooper Edgemon to Davis.  
 
Trinidad had come to play, and answered OHS' early scoring to pull within two, 24-22.  It looked like the game would be a close one, but late in the first half Oakwood’s defense came up with a huge stop that broke the Trojans' spirit and turned the game.

After Trinidad was backed up on a completed pass for negative yards, thanks to a flying tackle by Sargent, THS' big man, D Hampton, broke free for a 67-yard gallop.  OHS' Cooper Edgemon chased him down short of the end zone, but the Trojans had first-and-goal at the 4-yard-line.  Freshman Isaiah Jacobs sparked the defense in an impressive goal line stand, with contributions by Kaleb Hayslip, Davis, Cooper and Ca'Darius Whitt.  The stop let the Panthers take a 30-22 lead into the locker room, and seemed to tangibly rattle the Trojans.  
 
The Panthers OWNED the second half.  Almost every Trojan possession ended with the announcer's broadcast, "and the ball goes over on downs", as the Oakwood defense refused to give up any turf.  
 
Sargent ended the night with four rushing touchdowns, two Pick Six interceptions and he passed to Hayslip for a touchdown and an extra point.  Davis scored one rushing TD and caught two from Edgemon, booted an addition 8 points, and passed for one touchdown.  
 
With the District trophy in hand, Sargent summed up, "We're a little team but we have a dream:  to go to State and win for the town of Oakwood.  I'm proud of this football team.  We're trying to keep a great thing going."
 
Head Coach Tommy Tritz added, "We've got a lot of work left to do -- five more games to win -- all the way to Texas Stadium.  But we're so excited to get this one.  We're back-to- back District Champions, and we're going to keep that tradition going.  We've got nine strong players and we showed we can go out and  beat teams with 22-23 players on the sidelines."
 
The Panthers finish the regular season 6-4, with an undefeated 3-0 district record. 
 

