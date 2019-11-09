OAKWOOD -- Oakwood’s Panther six-man football team has big goals for this season -- the first of which was to repeat as District 13-1A-Div 2 champions. Standing in the way were the Trinadad Trojans, also ranked high in the six man polls. When the teams lined up Friday night at Panther Stadium, the Trojans had twice as many players suited up, and a decided advantage in size. But this game proved the old adage: It’s not the size of the dog in the fight, but the size of the fight in the dog. The Panthers fought BIG, and ultimately whomped up on the larger team, 73-28, ending the game by the Mercy Rule with 1:18 left on the fourth-quarter clock.
Oakwood got on the scoreboard on the first play from scrimmage, when senior speedster Jerimiah Sargent sprinted 44-yards for the first of his six touchdowns. Key'Undre Davis booted the two-point PAT. After the defense stopped the Trojans' first possession, OHS scored again on a 60-yard pass-and-run from Cooper Edgemon to Davis.
After Trinidad was backed up on a completed pass for negative yards, thanks to a flying tackle by Sargent, THS' big man, D Hampton, broke free for a 67-yard gallop. OHS' Cooper Edgemon chased him down short of the end zone, but the Trojans had first-and-goal at the 4-yard-line. Freshman Isaiah Jacobs sparked the defense in an impressive goal line stand, with contributions by Kaleb Hayslip, Davis, Cooper and Ca'Darius Whitt. The stop let the Panthers take a 30-22 lead into the locker room, and seemed to tangibly rattle the Trojans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.