Westwood Panthers

The Westwood Panthers went 1-3 this past weekend in the Athens varsity tournament and will hit the road tonight against Elysian Fields.

 Juwan Lee

ATHENS – The Westwood Panthers dropped their final game tournament game, 67-62, to the Jacksonville Indians Saturday at the Athens varsity tournament. Bri'Darian Hunt had a season-high of 30 points with JaCory Furr adding 14 and Mario Black cashing in 10.

Full Tournament Results:

Greenwood 81, Westwood 33: Marcus Navarro 7 points, Kadonte Watkins 6 points

Westwood 59, Athens 56: Furr 14 points, Black 10 points

Liberty-Eylau 61, Westwood 46: Black 21, Hunt 13

Jacksonville 67, Westwood 62

Note: Individual statistics were not submitted for the Westwood Lady Panthers participation at the Athens varsity tournament.

Tags

Recommended for you