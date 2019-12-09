ATHENS – The Westwood Panthers dropped their final game tournament game, 67-62, to the Jacksonville Indians Saturday at the Athens varsity tournament. Bri'Darian Hunt had a season-high of 30 points with JaCory Furr adding 14 and Mario Black cashing in 10.
Full Tournament Results:
Greenwood 81, Westwood 33: Marcus Navarro 7 points, Kadonte Watkins 6 points
Westwood 59, Athens 56: Furr 14 points, Black 10 points
Liberty-Eylau 61, Westwood 46: Black 21, Hunt 13
Jacksonville 67, Westwood 62
Note: Individual statistics were not submitted for the Westwood Lady Panthers participation at the Athens varsity tournament.
