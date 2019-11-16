BRYAN – The 1A-6 man District 13 champions enter the bi-district round riding high on a three-game winning streak.
The Oakwood Panthers face off against the McDade Bulldogs Saturday afternoon at Allen Academy. The Panthers road to state has been very much similar to its 2018 campaign. A three-game winning streak last year entering the first round helped booster them to a 72-0 defeat of McDade last year.
After falling out of Dave Campbell's top-10 at the beginning of district play, Oakwood's dominance has catapulted them into the number 10 slot entering playoffs.
They've outscored their opponents by 112 points over the past three outings. McDade is fresh off of a 51-6 loss against Calvert last week. They've lost three of their last four games and have been outscored 135-84 over that stretch (they're lone win coming against the 2-7 Oglesby Tigers).
Leading the Panthers is versatile athlete Jerimiah Sargent. Sargent has been one of, if not, the top area performers this season. Sargent has 39 rushing attempts, 1333 rush yards and 19 rushing touchdowns. He also added 13 receptions, 256 yards receiving and seven receiving touchdowns. From the pocket, he threw for 701 yards and 14 touchdowns on 52-of-83 passing. And on the defensive end, he recorded 84 tackles, nine interceptions, and five touchdowns. He also added a kick and punt return touchdown to his resume.
Sargent's performance helped Oakwood creep back into Dace Campbell's top-10 after dropping from the rankings a week before the district began.
The Panthers are 10th behind Blanket (8-2), who they have a strong possibility of seeing in the regionals round if the Tigers knock off Rochelle (results hadn't been posted at the time written).
Calvert is seventh, while Richland Springs sits third (9-0) and is a strong bet to make it to the quarterfinals, which is the soonest they and Oakwood would meet.
Kickoff between Oakwood and McDade is set for 2 p.m. Saturday at Allen Academy in Bryan, TX.
