WESTWOOD – The Westwood Panthers (1-1) bounced back from their season opener loss with a 62-49 defeat of Athens Tuesday night.
A 19-point third quarter from the Panthers highlighted their first win of the season Tuesday. After going into the half with a 25-20 lead, the Panthers saw an explosion of offense in the third.
A succession of threes from Brody Mclelland, Mario Black and Marcos Navarro helped the Panthers carry a 13-point lead into the final quarter of play. A pair of six-point quarters in the fourth from Ka'Donte Watkins and Mclelland helped the Panthers close out their non-district opponent.
Scores by quarter:
Westwood – 14, 11, 19, 18
Athens – 12, 8, 11, 18
Brody Mclelland led his team in scoring with 14 points on the night. Ka'Donte Watkins was the other Panthers member to reach double figures with 12 points. JaCoby Furr added in nine on the night. Mario Black put home eight poits. Bri'Darian Hunt and JT Herndon recorded seven points. Jasen Hollingsworth had three with Davonte Downie adding in the final two.
Next: 11/22, the Panthers will host the Neches Tigers at 7:30 p.m.
