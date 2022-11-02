ATHENS – The Palestine Wildcats wrap up the regular season Thursday against the Athens Hornets.
The Wildcats head into their district finale with playoffs already clinched and the team locked into fourth place. They had a 37-35 battle against Henderson last week that catapulted them into their fourth consecutive playoff appearance – making Head Coach Lance Angel the first coach in Palestine history to take a team to four straight playoff appearances.
Also on the line Thursday is Angel’s 100th career win and 46th win as head coach of Palestine. In typical fashion, Angel is more concerned with preparing his team for the playoffs rather than an individual career milestone.
However, it did remind him of how long he’s been coaching since his first head coaching job at Cooper where he guided them to four consecutive playoff appearances – including two district championships.
His shot to reach the 100-win milestone comes against the Athens Hornets who has struggled this season. They’re 0-5 in district with their last win coming in week two against Waxahachie Life, 48-18.
Palestine has won their previous two matchups against Athens and Angel has an all-time record of 4-2 against them as head coach of Palestine. The Wildcats lead the all-time series 48-36.
Zac Harrell is in his fourth season as head coach of Athen with one playoff appearance under his belt in 2019. The glaring weakness for Athens has been their inability to stop opposing offenses. They’ve given up at least 48 points in three of their past four games.
Their 27-7 loss against Kilgore in week nine was the first time since week two a team had failed to eclipse 30 points. Chapel Hill found success both through the air and on the ground last week as they passed for 224 yards and ran for another 282.
That opens the door for Palestine’s Elijah Walker who has picked up steam the past two games. Walker ran for 167 yards and three touchdowns against Lindale then followed that up with 202 yards and two touchdowns against Henderson.
Ti Crawford also put up 107 yards and two touchdowns against Henderson.
Looking ahead, it appears Palestine is headed towards a Bi-District round clash against District 10-4A’s Lumberton Raiders. Lumberton is currently 4-0 in district with a final contest coming against Livingston Friday. They sit 8-1 on the year under Head Coach James Reyes after compiling just seven wins the past two seasons combined.
Severe weather has resulted in a schedule change for Palestine. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Bruce Field in Athens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.