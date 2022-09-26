MALAKOFF – It’s been nine years since the Cayuga Wildcats sat 4-1 at the midway point of the season. It was also the last time the Wildcats advanced to 5-1, which they have an opportunity to do Friday against the Cross Roads Bobcats.
The point of emphasis for Head Coach Jacob Magee last week was to come out with a purpose on offense. After back-to-back games of first-half struggles, Cayuga led 24-7 at the half against Axtell Friday. Highlighted in their 30-7 district opener win was their fourth game holding a team under double-digit points.
Outside of their 25-6 loss against Mildred, Cayuga is holding teams to an average of seven points per game. Their defense is only giving up 179 yards per game and held Axtell to 160 yards of offense Friday.
Cayuga’s offense is also averaging its highest scoring total since 2016 (24.4). A large contributor to that is their 276.2 rushing yards per game and 15 rushing touchdowns. Leading rusher Chase Hearrell is averaging 117.6 yards per game and has a team-high of seven total touchdowns.
“What we’ve told them is coming to fruition,” Magee said. “One of the questions our defensive guys are always asking is ‘how many yards we give up?’ They want to know how many yards the other team averages because we’re going to be under that. They’re setting goals for themselves. Their expectation is to win every time they step on the field.”
Their attitude remains to “win Monday” before Friday, which involved how they prepare themselves mentally and physically. For the first time since Sept. 9, they’ll be on the road against Cross Roads who took their first loss of the season in a 48-6 loss against Italy last week.
“Anybody can beat you,” Magee said. “They made us their homecoming, so they’re confident they can. You don’t schedule someone on homecoming unless you think you got a shot.”
The two sides' last meeting came in 2019 when Cayuga defeated Cross Roads 34-14 in Malakoff. Cayuga also shut them out, 32-0, in their 2018 meeting. However, Cross Roads was a combined 0-20 over those two seasons and has improved to a 12-10 record since 2019.
Still at the helm is Head Coach Daniel Pierce who has presided over the program since 2017. Behind center is sophomore quarterback Riley Brown who helped them put up 328 yards of total offense in their last win over Bruceville-Eddy, 42-20.
“I’m excited for where we are now, but more excited for where we can be,” Magee said. “We all have the same vision for this program. We’re instilling humility and never to be satisfied. Always work for what you want. Hard work, humility and never being satisfied are the pillars of our program.”
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Rock Tower Stadium in Malakoff.
