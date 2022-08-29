MILDRED – The Cayuga Wildcats head to Mildred Friday fresh off their largest margin of victory under Head Coach Jacob Magee.
There were a few overarching themes this offseason for Coach Magee. Arguably the largest one was beginning the season stronger than their 0-5 start to 2021.
As of now, Cayuga can feel accomplished knowing they’re already a step ahead of where they were after last year’s season opener. More impressively, Cayuga enters week two as 11-point favorites over a Mildred team who has beaten them in back-to-back years.
The Eagles are coming off a pair of three-win seasons under former head coach Duke Dalton who moved into an administrative role with Mildred ISD after three seasons and a 12-18 record. Defensive Coordinator Jeff Callahan was promoted to the athletic director and head coach.
Callahan’s defense held Cayuga scoreless in 2021 in their 14-0 win and had a big help in their 18-16 victory in 2020. Mildred has already lifted one burden off their shoulders after starting 1-0 for the first time since 2020 following their 34-30 win over Dallas Life Oak Cliff Friday
The team rushed for 285 yards and four touchdowns en route to their first win since week eight of last season. However, their defense did allow nearly 400 yards of total offense – 114 of those yards coming on the ground.
That run defense will be tested against a Cayuga team that racked up 347 yards rushing and four touchdowns during their 32-7 win over Cushing in week one. Chase Hearell led the way with 130 yards on 19 carries, while Shiloh Peckham added another 104 yards on 13 carries. Jakobe Brown also got in the mix with 75 yards rushing on 11 carries. All three rushers averaged over 6.7 yards per carry.
Brown added an interception and nine tackles to his box score. Whitt Jenkins and Cameron Stagel also added a forced fumble to Cayuga’s stat line.
A victory Friday night would grant Cayuga its first 2-0 start since 2016 when they defeated Palmer 13-0 and Wortham 40-7. The last time Cayuga put together consecutive wins was in 2018 when they defeated Mount Enterprise, Wortham and Hubbard.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Eagle Stadium in Mildred.
