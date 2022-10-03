CAYUGA – The Cayuga Wildcats played homecoming spoiler against Cross Roads Friday – defeating them 54-16 in their best offensive output since 2014.
Ironically, the last time Cayuga enjoyed this level of regular season success was week seven of 2013 following a 45-24 win over Kerens. Fast forward nine years and Cayuga has a week seven matchup against Kerens with the opportunity to go 6-1 for the first time since 2013.
“We were made somebody’s homecoming, so our guys didn’t like that,” Head Coach Jacob Magee said. “They were upset we gave up any points. Now it’s time to win a Monday. We echo that every week. Our athletes talk about it. Put the body of work in and the end goal will take care of itself.”
Cayuga’s defense has highlighted their 5-1 start to the season. They helped build a 40-0 halftime lead Friday as they only had given up 15 total yards. Cross Roads finished with 116 yards total. Their 16 points were the first time since week two a team had reached double digits.
“The ingredients are there for us,” Magee said. “They have the expectation we should win. We envisioned this level of success. We’ll continue to see that success as long as they stay within the outline we’ve given them.”
Cayuga will be tested Friday against Kerens who Magee felt is the most athletic team in the district. They opened district with a 48-42 win over Itasca before falling to Axtell 28-21 last week. Seeing as how Cayuga defeated Axtell 30-7 in week one, it’s understandable why Cayuga is 19-point favorite against the Bobcats.
The 301 rushing yards allowed against Axtell by Kerens presents a favorable matchup for Cayuga who ran for 497 yards against Cross Roads – 323 of those yards coming on 16 carries from Chase Hearrell who scored four rushing touchdowns on the night.
Opposingly, Kerens is a team who wants to air it out under Head Coach Ted Patton. They’ve topped 300 yards passing in both district games thanks to quarterback Lane Lynch who also has seven touchdowns and one interception. Muziq Gunnell has been his go-to receiver as he has 301 yards and three touchdowns in their two district contests.
Complementing him is Mykel Lattimore who caught six passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns in their 48-point performance against Itasca.
Cayuga has won three of their previous four meetings against Kerens. Cayuga defeated them 38-14 in their last meeting.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Scarborough Stadium in Cayuga.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.