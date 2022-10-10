ITASCA – The Cayuga Wildcats moved to 3-0 in district for the first time since 2010 Friday and now have the opportunity to improve to 4-0 for the first time since 2009.
When anyone associated with Cayuga hears 2009 they immediately will remember their 14-win season that ended in their first state championship in program history. They were 6-0 in district that year and still hold the record for most points scored in a single season in school history (660).
Five of Cayuga’s seven games this season has seen them cross 30 points – with their last two games seeing them average 51.5 points. They’re tied with the Italy Gladiators for first place in District 7-2A – who they’ll see on Oct. 21.
However, Head Coach Jacob Magee doesn’t allow any of the aforementioned information to seep into his locker room. Every week it’s about winning a Monday and placing full focus on the opponent ahead.
“We don’t talk about favorites, standings, or what the rankings are,” Magee said. “Anytime we hear it in the locker room we try and squash it quick. You focus on taking care of what’s in front of you and everything else will follow behind. The only true progress you can make is one day at a time.”
The progress has been steady for the Wildcats as they jumped from 91 to 44 in Dave Campbell’s week seven rankings and are surely projected to make another leap after defeating Kerens 49-7 Friday.
Cayuga put another phenomenal rushing performance together – piling up 503 yards on the ground. Whit Jenkins rushed for 194 yards and three touchdowns, while Chase Hearrell added 191 yards and two touchdowns.
Cayuga is collectively averaging 340 yards on the ground and 7.1 yards per carry.
“We are playing extremely physical,” Magee said. “It takes a little bit to get going in this offense and for them to understand all the different looks they can see. But at this point, they’ve seen just about everything. The offensive line is communicating well with each other and our backs are running with physicality.”
Next on their slate are the Itasca Wampus Cats who were 4-0 in pre-district under new head coach Ricky Torres but have since dropped back-to-back district contests to Kerens and Italy. Outside their 15-14 loss against Italy, Itasca has consistently hovered around 41 points per game. Still, They’re 22-point underdogs to Cayuga.
“They’re in a similar situation to where we were last year,” Magee said. ‘New coach coming in and trying to get some things implemented. Their kids are playing with confidence and I feel like they could be 2-0 in district right now. They’re not a bad club. I’m expecting a dogfight.
