ITALY – The Cayuga Wildcats are on the brink of their first district championship since 2016 as they visit the Italy Gladiators Friday.
“Pressure is what you make it,” Head Coach Jacob Magee said. “It’s another opportunity for us to prove where we’re at as a program. Our job is to win Monday and let the rest of it take care of itself.”
That has been the sworn message from Magee to his team after each week no matter the rankings or the pre-game projections of their games. The Wildcats came off arguably their most physical matchup of the season, according to Magee, in their 13-6 win over Itasca.
It was their lowest point total since their week two loss against Mildred (6), but their consistent defensive efforts allowed them to walk out with their sixth consecutive win of the season. Magee proudly highlighted the play of his freshman quarterback Gunner Douglas who had 89 yards of offense in the game.
But what the generic box score doesn’t show is the two fourth-down plays he made with his arm. The first coming on a fourth-and-7 that led to a field goal. The next coming on fourth-and-8 when he connected with Whit Jenkins for a 29-yard touchdown pass.
“We’re going to outwork people,” Magee said. “That’s the right mindset for us to have. Our defense flies around and they’re relentless to the ball. Anybody can win on Friday nights. It’s why I don’t get concerned with rankings and projections. It’s about us winning day-to-day.”
Despite Cayuga’s 7-1 overall record and being the lone undefeated team in District 7-2A at 4-0, they’re 25-point underdogs to Italy. Their past two matchups have not been favorable for Cayuga as they were beaten a combined 105-0 in those two games. The Gladiators return 13 starters from last year’s regional semifinalist team.
The Gladiators sit 3-1 in district with their lone loss coming against Axtell, and their former coach Craig Horn, 21-14. Cayuga beat Axtell 30-7 in their district opener.
Italy has been involved in some close battles as they narrowly escaped Itasca, 15-14, and beat Rio Vista by a touchdown in week two of district.
What’s at stake for Cayuga is not only a chance to prove skeptics wrong but to clinch their first district championship since 2016. The Wildcats have already secured a playoff spot and the lowest they could possibly drop is third if they lose out.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Willis Field in Italy.
