The Cayuga Wildcats are on to part three of their season following an undefeated district championship run and their first nine-win season since 2010.
“The one thing that I’ve expressed to [the team] is good football programs play on Thanksgiving,” Head Coach Jacob Magee said. “Goal number one was to win the district title. Goal number two is to play on Thanksgiving. The opportunity to make a run and be able to represent the school district and the community is exciting.”
Cayuga’s first playoff obstacle comes Thursday against the Riesel Indians who realigned from Class 3A this year. The Indians placed fourth in District 8-2A with a 4-3 district record – their three losses coming against sixth-ranked Crawford, 21st-ranked Marlin and 36th-ranked Rosebud-Lott.
Riesel was Regional Semifinalists in Class 3A-DII before realigning to 2A-DI and they return nine starters from that year’s team. Like Cayuga, Riesel has a hoist of players contributing to their 269.4 rushing yards per game average.
At the top of that sits Gavin Oliver, who has rushed for 691 yards and five touchdowns. Leading them in rushing touchdowns is Mason Heath with seven scores and 528 yards rushing. The two have had a combined five 100-yard games this year.
Riesel averaged 57 points per game in their four district wins over Bruceville-Eddy, Valley Mills, Moody and Bosqueville.
It’ll be a great pairing against a Cayuga defense that’s only allowed two games of 10-plus points this season. A lot of that is led by Whit Jenkins who has accumulated 84 tackles and 17 tackles for loss this year. Behind him are sophomores Shiloh Peckham with 68 tackles and Jaden Davis with 64 tackles.
Offensively, Cayuga has been powered by senior running back Chase Hearrell who racked up 1,374 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns. Jenkins also had his hand in the rushing attack with 625 yards and 10 touchdowns. Collectively, Cayuga is averaging 314 rushing yards per game.
“It starts up front with our offensive line who doesn’t get enough credit,” Magee said. “Our quarterback spends a lot of time blocking and when it’s time to make throws he made those for us. We have a bunch of different dudes that understand their role and are unselfish.”
Magee believes it’s a lot left for Cayuga to accomplish this year despite the success they’ve already enjoyed. After securing their first district title since 2016, eyes are now locked on their first playoff win in six years.
“We still have room to grow,” Magee said. “It’s getting the little details down and they’re receptive to that. They’re understanding what it’s going to take to make a run. I don’t think we’ve peaked yet.”
Cayuga’s (9-1) Bi-District showdown against Riesel (5-5) is locked in for 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Eagle Stadium in Fairfield. Cayuga is the away team. District and senior citizen passes are accepted. The winner plays the victor of Bangs and Nocona in the area round.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.