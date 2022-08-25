CAYUGA – The Cayuga Wildcats kick off their second season under Head Coach Jacob Magee against the Cushing Bearkats Friday.
The Wildcats enter their season opener as 19-point favorites over a Cushing team coming off their third playoff appearance in four years under Head Coach Josh Moore. The Bearkats have rebounded well from their 1-9 season in 2019.
In 2020, they improved their record to 6-4. They played only nine games in 2021, but still earned five wins – including a 44-28 win over Cayuga at home. The commonality in both years is how successful they’ve been during pre-district. Excluding their 1-9 season in 2019, they’re 9-1 since 2018 – the one loss being a forced loss against Mt. Enterprise.
Cushing returns four starters on each side of the ball – with most of them anchoring the offensive and defensive lines.
Two-year starter Wyatt Sharp – who stands 6’7, 270 pounds – will help anchor an offensive line that also returns three-year starters, Brayden Mobley and Landon Owens. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Cushing will be looking toward younger players to fill skill position roles.
Lack of veteran leadership isn’t close to being a concern for Cayuga with 19 combined starters returning for their team – starting with all five of their All-District offensive linemen back. The group is headed by standout players Bo Barrett and Jacob Ingram.
Running behind them is Shiloh Peckham who broke out during his freshman year. Chase Hearell will continue to be a valuable utility player for Cayuga, while Braxton Killion will continue to be an enforcer at linebacker.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Scarborough Stadium in Cayuga.
