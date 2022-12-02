The Oakwood Panthers are back in the State Semifinals for the first time since 2018 under first-year Panther head coach J.J. Johnson.
Oakwood ‘s Zack Nickerson continued his impressive season Friday night as his nine touchdowns propelled them over Bluff Dale, 64-51, in the Class 1A-Division II State Quarterfinals.
Head Coach J.J. Johnson has sung the praises of Nickerson throughout the season and he has continued to prove himself on the field game-in and game-out.
“He’s a team guy,” Johnson said about Nickerson. “The moment is never too big for him. He can be having a great game and it doesn’t faze him. You love to coach those type of guys. It’s never about him. It’s always about the team.”
After Nickerson scored six touchdowns against sixth-ranked Oglesby, Nickerson had a career performance with nine touchdowns Friday. According to the University Interscholastic League’s 2021 Almanac, the record for most rushing touchdowns in a game was nine, set by McLean’s Ben Crockett against Milford in 2018.
Nickerson’s 475 yards rushing would also set the record for most rushing yards in a single game as Josh Colunga previously held the record with 441.
“He’s the leader and he carries the load for us,” Johnson said about Nickerson. “He seems to get stronger as the game goes on. When the ball is in his hands, he turns it on.”
Bluff Dale was ranked ninth heading into the playoffs, which marks the second top-10 state-ranked opponent Oakwood has beaten in the playoffs.
Coach Johnson has hammered home the amount of proud they take in defense, despite the high-scoring nature of six-man football.
“We take pride in defense,” Johnson said. “You see it in the energy we play with. Sometimes we have more energy on defense than on offense. Trinidy Bynum and Gavin Wilbanks has led that defense. They get after it and the team follows.”
After eclipsing 80 points in back-to-back games, Bluff Dale was held to under 55 points for just the third time this season. Oakwood’s 64 points were the most points they had given up since their Sept. 15th lost to Cherokee, which was their only other loss on the season.
Nickerson is now up to 77 touchdowns on the season, which according to six-man historian Leman Saunders, breaks the record for single touchdowns in a season that was set by Amhert’s DeWayne Miles in 1995 (72).
The Panthers now sit a game away from a state championship berth, which would be their first appearance since 1991 when they beat Runge in the State Semifinals, 18-13, to move onto play Memphis in the State Championship.
Oakwood fell 21-14 to Memphis after taking a 14-0 lead into halftime.
They have a chance to get back to the grand dance, but first must meet with the Loraine Bulldogs in the State Semifinals. Loraine has beaten Richland Springs, Panther Creek and Cherokee to get here.
Johnson said they’re much like Leverett’s Chapel offensively, who handed Oakwood one of their two losses on the year and put up 94 points. Loraine wants to spread you out and create favorable matchups.
“I’m excited to go make some noise Friday,” Johnson said. “I’m proud of our guys because we expected to be here. No one in this locker room is surprised.”
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday in Dublin. Oakwood will be the visitors.
