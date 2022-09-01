CORRIGAN – The Elkhart Elks enters week two as severe underdogs to the Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs.
Both teams go into Friday night undefeated with Elkhart beating Huntington 42-20 and Corrigan-Camden beating Buna 28-21. Yet, Texas Football has Elkhart as 25-point underdogs in the fight.
The Bulldogs were victorious in their previous two matchups against Elkhart. In 2021 they traveled to Elkhart and beat them 28-14. In 2020, they hosted the Elks and shut them out in a 30-0 win.
Not much has changed for the Bulldogs who return 19 starters from last year’s bi-district finalist team. They came down from 3A-Divison II to 2A-Division I and enter their third year under head coach Brett Ratliff.
Ratliff took over a Bulldog program that had reached the playoffs 23 consecutive seasons under two different coaches in Todd York and Seven Armstrong. They missed the playoffs in 2020 but returned to playoff form in 2021 with a 6-4 record. Elkhart will face a pair of all-state players in Javarion Wiliams and Kadyn Burke who posted monster numbers a year ago.
For Elkhart, they’ll rely on the dual-threat ability of Trystyn Tidrow who totaled 261 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns in week one. Aaron Diaz also carried the rock for 104 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. Sophomore Jayden Chapman snagged four receptions for 60 yards and a touchdown.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bulldog Stadium in Corrigan.
