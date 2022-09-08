ELKHART – The Elkhart Elks (1-1) sit as 20-point underdogs to the visiting Hearne Eagles (1-1) Friday.
Both sides enter this week’s matchup coming off a week two losses. The Elks fell 49-22 to the Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs, while Hearne was held scoreless in their 7-0 loss against Burton.
Hearne reached the playoffs reached the playoffs for the sixth consecutive season – five of which has been under head coach Ricky Sargent. During his tenure, the Eagles also boast three district championships. They were 8-4 area finalist in 2021 and return 14 starters from each side of the ball.
Keyshawn Langham heads an offense that averaged nearly 33 points last year in a season where he accounted for 1,500 yards from scrimmage and 23 touchdowns. Through two weeks, that number has dropped to 10.5 points per game with Burton holding them to 168 yards of offense last week.
They had a much better offensive day in week one of their 21-12 win over Anderson-Shiro where they totaled 308 yards.
For the Elks, quarterback Trystyn Tidrow has continued to be productive in his second year. He’s passed for 257 yards and three touchdowns, while adding 227 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. Aaron Diaz has added a nice 1-2 punch with Tidrow as he’s rushed for 238 yards in two games.
Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. Friday at Jerry Ives Memorial Stadium in Elkhart.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.