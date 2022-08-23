ELKHART – The Elkhart Elks open their season Friday against former district opponent Huntington Red Devils.
Different circumstances are in effect for the Elks as they kick off their season at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Jerry Ives Memorial Stadium. In the previous two seasons Elkhart and Huntington squared off, it was in a district setting with possible playoff seeding on the line.
Each time it’s been a tight battle with the sides splitting their two matchups. The Elks clipped Huntington in 2020 during their district finale, 16-14, before the Red Devils got their revenge the next year in Elkhart, 20-14.
Huntington appears to be a program on the rise with their back-to-back four-win seasons sitting as the most wins over a two-year span in their history. Head Coach Josh Colvert enters his fourth season at Huntington with a pair of playoff berths to his credit.
Huntington’s win over Elkhart last year boosted them towards their third playoff berth in program history. They were defeated 59-14 in the bi-district round against East Chambers. 11 starters return from their bi-district finalist team – seven of those being on the offensive side.
Highlighted on that side of the ball is Quarterback Elijah Mansfield. Mansfield led an offense that scored the most points scored in school history in 2021 (259). Also helping anchor their offense is their 375-pound offensive lineman Jason Payne.
Their other offensive weapons consist of 6’1 Wide Receiver Chase Hopson and their running back O’Brian Patton.
For Elkhart, an assortment of youth and veteran leadership will be on display. On offense, they're led by sophomore quarterback Trystan Tidrow.
All-District players such as Lamont Smith is back to help anchor the offensive line, while Taylor Stafford will see time at both running back and linebacker.
Two of their last three seasons have seen favorable output for Elkhart in pre-district. They began 3-0 in 2019 and 2021 but were unable to translate that momentum into district wins.
For Goode, he wants to see his team take another step like they’ve shown in recent years – going from one win in 2020 to four in 2021. That begins with using the pre-district stretch as added momentum heading into district.
As Elkhart looks to start their journey towards ending a seven-year playoff drought, the last time the Elks did make the playoffs was in a year where they defeated Huntington 41-20 during the pre-district period.
Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. Friday at Jerry Ives Memorial Stadium in Elkhart.
