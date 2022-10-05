BUFFALO – The Elkhart Elks open district Friday against the Buffalo Bison.
The last time the Elks took the field they were involved in one of the highest-scoring games this season. Their game against White Oak saw quarterback Trystyn Tidrow top 400 yards passing and seven total touchdowns. Wide receiver Jayden Chapman had 11 receptions for 265 yards and four touchdowns, while Pablo Rodarte snagged four balls for 134 yards and two touchdowns.
Though the offensive display ended in a 55-52 loss, it highlighted their belief in Tidrow to make plays for this team.
“His leadership style is being a tough dude,” Head Coach Luke Goode said. “When your quarterback is one of the toughest dudes on your team it’s tough for everyone else not to play hard as well. He sets the mentality for our team. With his mentality, it’s hard not to be a warrior behind that guy. It gives us opportunities as an offense if our run game isn’t there, we have options to throw the ball.”
On the surface, Elkhart’s 1-4 pre-district record is a flip from their 3-1 start in 2021. However, three of their opponents were ranked inside the top 25 of their class – the outlier being White Oak, ranked 29th.
“Our kids realized who we have played,” Goode said.” We’re not getting beat by teams who are subpar. Our players still have their goals in front of them. They want to be a playoff team and those things are still available. When you look at it that way there’s no reason to look back and get down.”
The road to that goal begins Friday in Buffalo who is now under the direction of former Birdville assistant coach Jamin Savell, which marks Buffalo’s third head coach in three seasons. Coach Goode has split with the Bison since taking over at Elkhart in 2020.
They lost 41-0 to them in 2020 and beat them 34-33 in 2021. This year’s Buffalo team is much improved heading into the first week of district as they’ve already matched their number of wins from last year. They shut out Normangee, 46-0, in their pre-district finale and defeated Westwood earlier this year, 18-14.
Buffalo is a projected 10-point favorite over the Elks. An Elks win would give them their first district opener win since 2019.
Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. Friday at Buffalo Bison Stadium.
